Iran-US Diplomatic Dance: New Steps Toward A Nuclear Agreement

In a significant shift for diplomatic efforts, Iran and the United States have rescheduled planned expert-level talks to Saturday. The meeting will coincide with a third round of high-stakes nuclear discussions slated to occur in Oman, as confirmed by Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

The unexpected schedule change follows a meeting in Rome, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reported "very good progress" towards drafting a framework for a potential nuclear deal. This prospective agreement aims to mitigate Western concerns about Iran's nuclear intentions.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier threats and withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear pact, current negotiations focus on reconciling differences through indirect talks. These discussions seek to restrict Iran's nuclear program in return for sanction relief, reflecting a cautious optimism about future outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)