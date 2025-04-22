Left Menu

Iran-US Diplomatic Dance: New Steps Toward A Nuclear Agreement

Iran and the United States have agreed to shift their expert-level talks to Saturday, coinciding with a third round of high-level nuclear discussions in Oman. Both nations are drawing up a framework for a potential nuclear deal, with the aim of limiting Iran's atomic activities in exchange for easing sanctions.

In a significant shift for diplomatic efforts, Iran and the United States have rescheduled planned expert-level talks to Saturday. The meeting will coincide with a third round of high-stakes nuclear discussions slated to occur in Oman, as confirmed by Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

The unexpected schedule change follows a meeting in Rome, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reported "very good progress" towards drafting a framework for a potential nuclear deal. This prospective agreement aims to mitigate Western concerns about Iran's nuclear intentions.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier threats and withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear pact, current negotiations focus on reconciling differences through indirect talks. These discussions seek to restrict Iran's nuclear program in return for sanction relief, reflecting a cautious optimism about future outcomes.

