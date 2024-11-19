Violent SUV Attack Sparks Safety Concerns in China's Schools

The tranquility of a primary school morning was shattered as a driver in an SUV ploughed into students and pedestrians outside a school in Changde, Hunan province, on Tuesday. The incident left several injured, adding to worries over a series of recent violent attacks in China.

State media, including CCTV, reported that the attack occurred as students were arriving at the school. Although many were injured, none faced life-threatening conditions, and were promptly hospitalized. A 39-year-old male suspect was arrested, according to police, as investigations continue to unfold.

This incident comes shortly after a deadly attack at a sports center in Zhuhai, highlighting increasing concerns about public safety and violent crimes in China. The series of attacks has prompted both public worry and governmental review of measures to deter such crimes.

