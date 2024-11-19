Left Menu

Violent SUV Attack Sparks Safety Concerns in China's Schools

A driver in an SUV injured several students and pedestrians outside a primary school in Changde, southern China, sparking safety concerns over a series of violent attacks. The suspect was arrested, and none of the injuries were life-threatening. The incident follows other recent violent attacks in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:18 IST
Violent SUV Attack Sparks Safety Concerns in China's Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tranquility of a primary school morning was shattered as a driver in an SUV ploughed into students and pedestrians outside a school in Changde, Hunan province, on Tuesday. The incident left several injured, adding to worries over a series of recent violent attacks in China.

State media, including CCTV, reported that the attack occurred as students were arriving at the school. Although many were injured, none faced life-threatening conditions, and were promptly hospitalized. A 39-year-old male suspect was arrested, according to police, as investigations continue to unfold.

This incident comes shortly after a deadly attack at a sports center in Zhuhai, highlighting increasing concerns about public safety and violent crimes in China. The series of attacks has prompted both public worry and governmental review of measures to deter such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024