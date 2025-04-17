IDF Introduces Advance Missile Warning System for Public Safety

Tel Aviv, Israel - In a strategic move to bolster public safety, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that it will issue advance notifications regarding potential missile threats from Yemen starting today.

The alerts will be disseminated through the IDF's Home Front Command app, targeting areas at risk. Notifications will feature sound cues, allowing residents to act swiftly and stay informed, without triggering a full air raid siren.

This initiative is part of the IDF's broader effort to enhance civilian preparedness. "This change is designed to enable citizens to prepare in advance and ensure their safety while receiving information from official channels," stated the IDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)