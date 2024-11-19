Left Menu

Gold Smuggler Nabbed at India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force arrested a man at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, seizing gold worth Rs 4.36 crore. The man, a civil engineer by profession, admitted to smuggling for quick profit. He was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:37 IST
Gold Smuggler Nabbed at India-Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force has reported the arrest of a suspected gold smuggler near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The apprehension, which followed a tip-off, led to the seizure of gold biscuits valued at Rs 4.36 crore.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, BSF personnel intercepted the suspect on Monday at the Tentulberia area, recovering 50 gold biscuits in his possession. While attempting to evade law enforcement officers, the individual was eventually captured by BSF jawans.

During questioning, the suspect, identified as a civil engineer, confessed to engaging in smuggling operations to earn quick money. He disclosed that he received Rs 500-Rs 1,000 per gold consignment delivered to carriers. The detained individual and confiscated gold have been transferred to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Kolkata for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024