Gold Smuggler Nabbed at India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force has reported the arrest of a suspected gold smuggler near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The apprehension, which followed a tip-off, led to the seizure of gold biscuits valued at Rs 4.36 crore.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, BSF personnel intercepted the suspect on Monday at the Tentulberia area, recovering 50 gold biscuits in his possession. While attempting to evade law enforcement officers, the individual was eventually captured by BSF jawans.

During questioning, the suspect, identified as a civil engineer, confessed to engaging in smuggling operations to earn quick money. He disclosed that he received Rs 500-Rs 1,000 per gold consignment delivered to carriers. The detained individual and confiscated gold have been transferred to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Kolkata for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)