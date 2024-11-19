Left Menu

Empowering Panchayats: Bridging the Rural Divide

Union Minister S P Singh Baghel addressed a conclave on enhancing service delivery in rural areas. He emphasized ending the 'sarpanch pati' system, urging Panchayats to embrace digital tools. Baghel highlighted their role in halting rural exodus and advancing community development through innovative service initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister S P Singh Baghel addressed a significant conclave of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, highlighting the need for enhanced service delivery to improve the ease of living in rural areas and curb the rural exodus.

Baghel condemned the 'sarpanch pati' system, advocating for the empowerment of elected women leaders in Panchayats. He emphasized the transformative role these local bodies play in rural development, urging them to leverage digital tools for community progress.

Stressing on innovation, Baghel called for Panchayats to use the e-Gram Swaraj portal for services like weather updates, while advocating for smart villages that boost living standards and generate self-sustaining revenue through community initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

