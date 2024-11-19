Empowering Panchayats: Bridging the Rural Divide

Union Minister S P Singh Baghel addressed a significant conclave of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, highlighting the need for enhanced service delivery to improve the ease of living in rural areas and curb the rural exodus.

Baghel condemned the 'sarpanch pati' system, advocating for the empowerment of elected women leaders in Panchayats. He emphasized the transformative role these local bodies play in rural development, urging them to leverage digital tools for community progress.

Stressing on innovation, Baghel called for Panchayats to use the e-Gram Swaraj portal for services like weather updates, while advocating for smart villages that boost living standards and generate self-sustaining revenue through community initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)