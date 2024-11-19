Left Menu

Diplomatic Strains: France Rebukes Azerbaijan at COP29

France summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador following remarks made by Azerbaijan about France and Europeans at COP29. France's Climate Minister cancelled her trip to the conference after Azerbaijani President accused France of 'crimes' in its overseas territories. France demands an end to Azerbaijan's hostile actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:41 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, France has summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador to address comments deemed 'unacceptable' by the French foreign ministry. These remarks were made by Azerbaijan against France and Europeans within the context of COP29, as per an official statement.

The incident prompted France's Climate Minister, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, to cancel her visit to the conference. This decision came in response to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev's accusations of France's 'crimes' in its Caribbean territories.

The French foreign ministry emphasized the need for Azerbaijan to cease its hostile actions, though details of the exact remarks were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

