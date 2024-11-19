Diplomatic Strains: France Rebukes Azerbaijan at COP29

In a significant diplomatic move, France has summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador to address comments deemed 'unacceptable' by the French foreign ministry. These remarks were made by Azerbaijan against France and Europeans within the context of COP29, as per an official statement.

The incident prompted France's Climate Minister, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, to cancel her visit to the conference. This decision came in response to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev's accusations of France's 'crimes' in its Caribbean territories.

The French foreign ministry emphasized the need for Azerbaijan to cease its hostile actions, though details of the exact remarks were not disclosed.

