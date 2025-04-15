Left Menu

Luka Modric Joins Swansea City Ownership: A New Chapter in Welsh Football

Luka Modric is set to join Swansea City’s ownership, taking a minority stake alongside American investors. The Croatian midfielder, linked to Real Madrid, aims to bolster the Championship club amid financial challenges. Despite losses, Swansea is determined to enhance its operations and return to the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 00:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Luka Modric is entering the world of football club ownership by acquiring a minority stake in Welsh side Swansea City. The Croatian star midfielder, who remains under contract with Real Madrid, will join a group of American investors as part of the club's ownership structure.

In a statement, Modric expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, citing Swansea's strong identity and ambitions. The move comes as the Championship team, which suffered a £15.2 million pre-tax loss last year, seeks to navigate financial challenges and operational efficiencies.

Swansea's CEO highlighted the significance of Modric's investment as the club dreams of Premier League promotion. Positioned mid-table in the Championship, Swansea's financial strategy relies heavily on ownership support, even as the club strives for a return to top-flight football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

