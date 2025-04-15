Luka Modric Joins Swansea City Ownership: A New Chapter in Welsh Football

Luka Modric is entering the world of football club ownership by acquiring a minority stake in Welsh side Swansea City. The Croatian star midfielder, who remains under contract with Real Madrid, will join a group of American investors as part of the club's ownership structure.

In a statement, Modric expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, citing Swansea's strong identity and ambitions. The move comes as the Championship team, which suffered a £15.2 million pre-tax loss last year, seeks to navigate financial challenges and operational efficiencies.

Swansea's CEO highlighted the significance of Modric's investment as the club dreams of Premier League promotion. Positioned mid-table in the Championship, Swansea's financial strategy relies heavily on ownership support, even as the club strives for a return to top-flight football.

