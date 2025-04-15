Legal Warfare: Stellantis Faces Class Action Over Faulty Takata Airbags

A civil court in Turin has ruled a class action against Stellantis admissible, focusing on potentially defective Takata airbags. Consumer advocacy groups Codacons and Altroconsumo support the legal move, giving affected vehicle owners a 150-day window to join the lawsuit, with a court hearing set for November 21.

Stellantis acknowledges the court's decision, emphasizing efforts on its ongoing recall campaign. The automaker stresses that the ruling pertains solely to the class action's admissibility, deferring any liability assessment to later proceedings. The consumer groups suggest potential compensations might reach up to €285 million.

The recall impacts numerous Citroen and DS vehicles, manufactured between 2009 and 2019, due to airbag safety hazards in certain climates. Stellantis, formed from PSA and Fiat Chrysler's 2021 merger, is navigating these legal challenges as Takata Group, the airbag supplier, filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)