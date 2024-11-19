Denmark Boosts Ukraine's Defence with $138 Million Donation
Denmark is contributing $138 million to Ukraine's arms industry, as announced by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. This support is part of a long-term strategy to bolster Ukraine against Russian aggression. The initiative is backed by other Nordic nations, reflecting significant international investment in Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Denmark has pledged $138 million to enhance Ukraine's arms industry, marking a significant boost in the nation's defense capabilities. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the donation during a news briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
This donation reflects Denmark's long-standing commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia. According to Frederiksen, these investments have a tangible impact on the battlefield.
President Zelenskiy highlighted the 'special model' for attracting international investments, noting over $1 billion from partners to strengthen various sectors, including drones and artillery. The contribution coincides with the 1,000th day of Russia's invasion, emphasizing NATO member Denmark's substantial role in military support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- Ukraine
- defense
- donation
- investment
- NATO
- military
- Frederiksen
- Zelenskiy
- arms-industry
ALSO READ
Strategic Diplomacy: Myanmar's Military Head Visits China Amid Tensions
IFC and MIGA Partner with Tanger Med Port to Expand Morocco’s Trade Hub with €400M Investment
Democratic Stronghold vs. Republican Resurgence: Delaware's Gubernatorial Showdown
Poland's Strategic Investment: Boosting Ammunition Production Amid Rising Tensions
Russia's Oil and Gas Revenues: A Budget Lifeline Amid Military Spending