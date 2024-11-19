Left Menu

Denmark Boosts Ukraine's Defence with $138 Million Donation

Denmark is contributing $138 million to Ukraine's arms industry, as announced by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. This support is part of a long-term strategy to bolster Ukraine against Russian aggression. The initiative is backed by other Nordic nations, reflecting significant international investment in Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Denmark has pledged $138 million to enhance Ukraine's arms industry, marking a significant boost in the nation's defense capabilities. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the donation during a news briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

This donation reflects Denmark's long-standing commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia. According to Frederiksen, these investments have a tangible impact on the battlefield.

President Zelenskiy highlighted the 'special model' for attracting international investments, noting over $1 billion from partners to strengthen various sectors, including drones and artillery. The contribution coincides with the 1,000th day of Russia's invasion, emphasizing NATO member Denmark's substantial role in military support.

