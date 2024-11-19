Denmark Boosts Ukraine's Defence with $138 Million Donation

Denmark has pledged $138 million to enhance Ukraine's arms industry, marking a significant boost in the nation's defense capabilities. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the donation during a news briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

This donation reflects Denmark's long-standing commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia. According to Frederiksen, these investments have a tangible impact on the battlefield.

President Zelenskiy highlighted the 'special model' for attracting international investments, noting over $1 billion from partners to strengthen various sectors, including drones and artillery. The contribution coincides with the 1,000th day of Russia's invasion, emphasizing NATO member Denmark's substantial role in military support.

(With inputs from agencies.)