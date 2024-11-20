Left Menu

U.S. and Israel to Address Civilian Harm in Gaza Conflict

Senior officials from the U.S. and Israel will meet in December to discuss civilian harm in Gaza, following Washington's request. Nearly 500 potential incidents have been identified by U.S. officials since October 2023, though no actions have been taken thus far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Senior U.S. and Israeli officials are set to engage in discussions in early December. The meeting marks the first session of a new diplomatic channel, established at Washington's behest, focused on addressing concerns about civilian harm during Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, according to a State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller.

Since October 7, 2023, U.S. officials have pinpointed nearly 500 incidents of potential harm to civilians within the Palestinian enclave. Despite these findings, no actions have yet been initiated, as revealed by sources last month.

The talks aim to foster a deeper understanding and potential resolution of these civilian harm issues, underscoring the international concern surrounding the impact of the Gaza conflict on non-combatants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

