U.S. and Israel to Address Civilian Harm in Gaza Conflict

Senior U.S. and Israeli officials are set to engage in discussions in early December. The meeting marks the first session of a new diplomatic channel, established at Washington's behest, focused on addressing concerns about civilian harm during Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, according to a State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller.

Since October 7, 2023, U.S. officials have pinpointed nearly 500 incidents of potential harm to civilians within the Palestinian enclave. Despite these findings, no actions have yet been initiated, as revealed by sources last month.

The talks aim to foster a deeper understanding and potential resolution of these civilian harm issues, underscoring the international concern surrounding the impact of the Gaza conflict on non-combatants.

(With inputs from agencies.)