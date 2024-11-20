Tension Rises Over TikTok's Future in the U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump is under increased pressure from U.S. lawmakers to adhere to a law mandating the divestment of TikTok from ByteDance by early next year. Failure to comply could result in the popular app being banned in the United States.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, during a hearing on Chinese hacking incidents, expressed apprehensions about TikTok's association with China. He also raised alarms about Elon Musk's ties with China through Tesla and SpaceX, pointing to potential risks posed by extensive economic connections.

Blumenthal commented on the broader implications of tech companies' ties with China, highlighting security concerns associated with Apple and the mixed loyalties this creates for American technology leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)