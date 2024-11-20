U.S. Sanctions Target Hamas Leaders Amid Rising Tensions

The United States ramped up pressure on Hamas by imposing sanctions on six of the group's senior officials, a move announced by the Treasury Department on Tuesday. This step is part of Washington's broader strategy to facilitate a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

The sanctions zero in on Hamas representatives abroad, senior figures in the group's military operations, and individuals involved in fundraising and weapons smuggling activities. According to Bradley Smith, Treasury's Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, these leaders maintain public roles while orchestrating the group's illicit activities and financial operations.

Hamas swiftly condemned the sanctions, urging the U.S. to reconsider its stance. The group argues that the measures rely on misleading information and fail to hold Israeli leaders accountable for alleged war crimes. Meanwhile, tensions escalated following recent violence, making humanitarian conditions dire across Gaza.

