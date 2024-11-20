U.S. Sanctions Target Hamas Leaders Amid Rising Tensions
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on six senior Hamas officials as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. The targeted individuals are accused of aiding terrorism and smuggling weapons. The sanctions have faced backlash from Hamas, which denounces the U.S. measures as biased.
The United States ramped up pressure on Hamas by imposing sanctions on six of the group's senior officials, a move announced by the Treasury Department on Tuesday. This step is part of Washington's broader strategy to facilitate a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.
The sanctions zero in on Hamas representatives abroad, senior figures in the group's military operations, and individuals involved in fundraising and weapons smuggling activities. According to Bradley Smith, Treasury's Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, these leaders maintain public roles while orchestrating the group's illicit activities and financial operations.
Hamas swiftly condemned the sanctions, urging the U.S. to reconsider its stance. The group argues that the measures rely on misleading information and fail to hold Israeli leaders accountable for alleged war crimes. Meanwhile, tensions escalated following recent violence, making humanitarian conditions dire across Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sanctions
- Hamas
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Treasury
- terrorism
- hostages
- Washington
- Palestinian
- Turkey
ALSO READ
Northern Army Commander Bolsters Counter-Terrorism Efforts in Kashmir
Trust in Review: OBR's Shift to 'Trust But Verify' with UK Treasury
Pakistan and Iran Unite Against Border Security Threats and Terrorism
Trump's Election Triumph Jolts U.S. Treasury Yields
Surge in Treasury Yields and Economic Shifts Under Trump's Return