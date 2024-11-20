Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Hamas Leaders Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on six senior Hamas officials as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. The targeted individuals are accused of aiding terrorism and smuggling weapons. The sanctions have faced backlash from Hamas, which denounces the U.S. measures as biased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 02:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 02:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States ramped up pressure on Hamas by imposing sanctions on six of the group's senior officials, a move announced by the Treasury Department on Tuesday. This step is part of Washington's broader strategy to facilitate a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

The sanctions zero in on Hamas representatives abroad, senior figures in the group's military operations, and individuals involved in fundraising and weapons smuggling activities. According to Bradley Smith, Treasury's Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, these leaders maintain public roles while orchestrating the group's illicit activities and financial operations.

Hamas swiftly condemned the sanctions, urging the U.S. to reconsider its stance. The group argues that the measures rely on misleading information and fail to hold Israeli leaders accountable for alleged war crimes. Meanwhile, tensions escalated following recent violence, making humanitarian conditions dire across Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

