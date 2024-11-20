Left Menu

Haitian Vigilante Justice: Residents Unite Against Gang Violence

In Haiti's capital, over 25 suspected gang members were killed as residents joined police to fend off an attack on Petion-Ville. The 'bwa kale' vigilante movement, sparked by inadequate police resources, has led to extreme violence. The UN and Haitian government seek international intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 06:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 06:31 IST
In a violent clash in Haiti's capital, more than 25 suspected gang members were killed, as residents took the law into their own hands to defend the suburb of Petion-Ville from an overnight assault. The reaction followed residents arming themselves with makeshift weapons to repel the gang attack.

Haiti's National Police reported collaborating with civilians to stave off the siege. Local sources witnessed bodies being set alight, marking a return of the 'bwa kale' vigilante movement, rooted in frustration over the police force's inability to combat gang violence effectively.

The UN and Haitian government have called for international support, with the Security Council reviewing the situation. As violence escalates, aid organizations like Doctors without Borders have halted operations due to security threats.

