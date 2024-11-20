Russia's Air Defense Downs 44 Ukrainian Drones
Russia's defense systems intercepted and destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement by the Russian defense ministry. Twenty of these drones were neutralized over the Novgorod region, while the remaining 24 were taken down across various central and western regions of Russia.
In a significant overnight operation, Russia's air defense systems successfully destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones, authorities announced on Wednesday. Of these, 20 were downed over the northwestern Novgorod region.
The remaining 24 drones were intercepted in several central and western areas. The Russian defense ministry provided these details via the Telegram messaging app.
No information concerning any potential damage resulting from the drone interceptions was disclosed by the ministry.
