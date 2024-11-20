Russia's Air Defense Downs 44 Ukrainian Drones

In a significant overnight operation, Russia's air defense systems successfully destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones, authorities announced on Wednesday. Of these, 20 were downed over the northwestern Novgorod region.

The remaining 24 drones were intercepted in several central and western areas. The Russian defense ministry provided these details via the Telegram messaging app.

No information concerning any potential damage resulting from the drone interceptions was disclosed by the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)