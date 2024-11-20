Left Menu

Russia's Air Defense Downs 44 Ukrainian Drones

Russia's defense systems intercepted and destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement by the Russian defense ministry. Twenty of these drones were neutralized over the Novgorod region, while the remaining 24 were taken down across various central and western regions of Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:44 IST
Russia's Air Defense Downs 44 Ukrainian Drones
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

In a significant overnight operation, Russia's air defense systems successfully destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones, authorities announced on Wednesday. Of these, 20 were downed over the northwestern Novgorod region.

The remaining 24 drones were intercepted in several central and western areas. The Russian defense ministry provided these details via the Telegram messaging app.

No information concerning any potential damage resulting from the drone interceptions was disclosed by the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024