Telegram Faces Heavy Fines from Moscow Court

A Moscow court fined Telegram 7 million roubles for refusing to remove content that called for terrorist activities and anti-government protests. The charges highlight Telegram's widespread use in politically sensitive issues and the challenges faced by its founder, Pavel Durov, amidst ongoing investigations.

Updated: 08-04-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 05:24 IST
Telegram, a prominent social media and messaging platform, has been fined 7 million roubles by a Moscow court for not removing content advocating terrorist activities and protests aiming to overthrow the Russian government, according to news agency TASS.

The court documents cited channels that called for participation in anti-government protests and attacks on railway transport to assist Ukrainian forces. Telegram, founded by Pavel Durov and based in Dubai, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

With almost 1 billion users, the platform is popular in Russia and neighboring regions. Durov, who faced legal challenges and investigation in 2024, recently returned to Dubai after spending time in France.

