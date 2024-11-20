Left Menu

Mary Jane Veloso's Homecoming: A Diplomatic Victory

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced a diplomatic success as Indonesia agreed to return Mary Jane Veloso, on death row for drug charges, to the Philippines. Veloso's case garnered public attention in the Philippines. Despite legal accountability, many see her as a victim of circumstance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has secured a significant diplomatic achievement by negotiating the return of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino on death row in Indonesia for drug-related charges. Veloso's case caught both national and international attention due to her alleged innocence and the circumstances leading to her arrest.

Marcos extended his gratitude to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for honoring the longstanding request to allow Veloso to serve her sentence back home, thus preventing a potential execution. Veloso's arrest and death sentence in Indonesia have been the subject of widespread empathy and legal battles within the Philippines.

The move underscores the deep bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Indonesia, marked by mutual respect for justice and humanitarian values. This development may offer a precedent in international diplomatic negotiations, especially concerning citizens facing foreign judicial systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

