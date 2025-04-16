Left Menu

Tragedy Thwarted: Herbicide Scare at Telangana School

An alert staff prevented a potential disaster in Adilabad's Dharmapuri village by discovering herbicide on utensils and in drinking water at a government school. A suspect has been arrested, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind this alarming incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:32 IST
A potential tragedy was narrowly avoided at a government school in Telangana's Adilabad district when alert staff members found herbicide on midday meal utensils and in the school's drinking water supply.

The discovery was made by school staff after noticing a foul odor and suspicious white liquid in both the kitchen and the water tank. Authorities responded promptly to ensure the safety of the students.

Following a thorough investigation, police have arrested a suspect believed to be mentally unstable. The incident has sparked concerns about school safety and highlights the vigilance required to prevent such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

