Guardians of the Green: Combatting Forest Encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh
Governor KT Parnaik asserts eviction as the primary solution against encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh's reserve forests. Advocating for AI and satellite monitoring, he emphasizes the urgency of forest conservation. A large plantation drive is proposed alongside the necessity of balancing development and environmental conservation.
- Country:
- India
In a steadfast call to action, Governor KT Parnaik has declared eviction as the principal remedy against the encroachment of Arunachal Pradesh's reserved forests. At a recent meeting to evaluate the state's conservation strategies, Parnaik highlighted the need for concrete measures to protect these vital green spaces.
Emphasizing the role of modern technology in conservation, Parnaik urged the utilization of artificial intelligence and satellite mapping to monitor forest areas effectively. Collaborating with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre, the governor advocates leveraging cutting-edge tools to ensure rigorous surveillance.
Simultaneously, Parnaik stressed that development projects should not be hindered by land clearance delays, calling for a large-scale plantation drive from Hollongi Airport to the state capital. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P Subramanyam briefed the governor on ongoing protective strategies, underscoring the state's commitment to sustainable forest management.
(With inputs from agencies.)