Guardians of the Green: Combatting Forest Encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh

In a steadfast call to action, Governor KT Parnaik has declared eviction as the principal remedy against the encroachment of Arunachal Pradesh's reserved forests. At a recent meeting to evaluate the state's conservation strategies, Parnaik highlighted the need for concrete measures to protect these vital green spaces.

Emphasizing the role of modern technology in conservation, Parnaik urged the utilization of artificial intelligence and satellite mapping to monitor forest areas effectively. Collaborating with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre, the governor advocates leveraging cutting-edge tools to ensure rigorous surveillance.

Simultaneously, Parnaik stressed that development projects should not be hindered by land clearance delays, calling for a large-scale plantation drive from Hollongi Airport to the state capital. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P Subramanyam briefed the governor on ongoing protective strategies, underscoring the state's commitment to sustainable forest management.

