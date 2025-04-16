Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Orchestrating Murshidabad Violence

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has launched a vehement attack on the Trinamool Congress, accusing its leaders of instigating communal violence in Murshidabad.

In a video post on platform X, Adhikari specifically identified Md. Inzamul Haque, the Chairman of Dhulian Municipality, as the orchestrator of the riots, claiming he exploited his position and made incendiary statements to incite violence.

Adhikari called for Haque's immediate arrest, urging authorities not to overlook what he termed as the toxic politics of the TMC which threatens communal harmony.

He alleged a deliberate political conspiracy, implying that TMC figures are inciting riots to undermine Hindu interests while bolstering their vote bank. Adhikari's comments also include direct criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of encouraging disturbances, particularly highlighting recent events in Mothabari.

Adhikari's criticisms follow Banerjee's meeting with Muslim clerics amid the Waqf (Amendment) Act's controversies, a law that has sparked significant unrest, leading to over 150 arrests in various parts of Murshidabad.

