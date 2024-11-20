CBI Takes Charge: Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Investigation

The Madras High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case concerning the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which led to the deaths of 67 individuals after consuming illicit liquor. This decision was made by a division bench consisting of Justices D Krishnakumar and P B Balaji.

The order follows a petition filed by I S Inbadurai, the AIADMK Legal Wing Secretary, along with K Balu, President of the Advocates Forum for Social Justice, among others. The petition demanded a thorough investigation by the CBI into the tragic incident. The bench has instructed the CBI to investigate all three cases registered in connection to the tragedy.

Furthermore, the CB-CID, Villupuram, has been directed to transfer all relevant files and documents to the CBI within two weeks. The state police are expected to fully cooperate with the central agency to facilitate a comprehensive investigation.

