Court Grants Relief to Bajwa Amid Bomb Inquiry Controversy
The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a notice to prevent the arrest of Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa over his '50 bombs have reached Punjab' statement. Bajwa seeks FIR quashing, citing political vendetta, as questioning proceeds amid accusations of endangering sovereignty through misleading information.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has intervened in the controversial case involving Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, issuing a notice to prevent his arrest pending further proceedings. This follows his contentious statement alleging that '50 bombs have reached Punjab.'
Bajwa, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, approached the court to quash the FIR registered against him. His legal counsel, APS Deol, stated that the state of Punjab has been instructed to respond to the plea. The case, carrying accusations of endangering national unity and spreading false information, raises significant political and legal stakes.
As the legal drama unfolds, Bajwa, accused of making statements that may incite enmity, has been directed not to publicly discuss the ongoing case. He remains steadfast in his position, attributing the allegations to political vendetta by the ruling AAP government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bajwa
- FIR
- Punjab
- Congress
- High Court
- bombs
- arrest
- political vendetta
- AAP
- Mohali
ALSO READ
Cattle Smugglers Arrested After Police Shootout
Police Constable Among Four Arrested in Highway Hotel Shooting
Manipur Police Crack Down on KCP-Noyon Group with Key Arrests and Seizures
Lawyers Boycott Calcutta High Court Over Judge's Transfer
Bombay High Court Pauses FIR Against Ex-SEBI Chairperson Amid Stock Market Fraud Allegations