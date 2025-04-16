Court Grants Relief to Bajwa Amid Bomb Inquiry Controversy

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has intervened in the controversial case involving Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, issuing a notice to prevent his arrest pending further proceedings. This follows his contentious statement alleging that '50 bombs have reached Punjab.'

Bajwa, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, approached the court to quash the FIR registered against him. His legal counsel, APS Deol, stated that the state of Punjab has been instructed to respond to the plea. The case, carrying accusations of endangering national unity and spreading false information, raises significant political and legal stakes.

As the legal drama unfolds, Bajwa, accused of making statements that may incite enmity, has been directed not to publicly discuss the ongoing case. He remains steadfast in his position, attributing the allegations to political vendetta by the ruling AAP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)