India's Push for Security Council Reform: The India Way

India is voicing its dissatisfaction with the slow pace of reforms to the UN Security Council. The country's envoy, Parvathaneni Harish, asserts that the current structure, mirroring the world of 1945, does not meet the demands of today's global challenges.

Despite widespread acknowledgment of the need for change, reform remains a complex issue due to opposition from countries clinging to the status quo. Permanent members reluctant to share power, alongside regional hesitancies, present a major obstacle.

Harish outlines 'The India Way', a diplomatic approach advocating for collaborative progress, broad engagement, and readiness to take calculated risks for global advancement. India positions itself as a diplomatic bridge between developed and developing nations.

