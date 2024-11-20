India's Push for Security Council Reform: The India Way
India expresses dissatisfaction with the slow progress of UN Security Council reforms, citing resistance from some countries toward expansion. Ambassador Harish advocates for a reformed multilateral system that reflects today's realities and supports India’s vision of a proactive global stance, fostering new partnerships and collaboration.
India is voicing its dissatisfaction with the slow pace of reforms to the UN Security Council. The country's envoy, Parvathaneni Harish, asserts that the current structure, mirroring the world of 1945, does not meet the demands of today's global challenges.
Despite widespread acknowledgment of the need for change, reform remains a complex issue due to opposition from countries clinging to the status quo. Permanent members reluctant to share power, alongside regional hesitancies, present a major obstacle.
Harish outlines 'The India Way', a diplomatic approach advocating for collaborative progress, broad engagement, and readiness to take calculated risks for global advancement. India positions itself as a diplomatic bridge between developed and developing nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
