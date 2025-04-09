Germany's Coalition: A Unified Response to Global Challenges

In a significant political development, Germany's chancellor designate Friedrich Merz has conveyed a critical message to U.S. President Donald Trump: Germany is reclaiming its position on the world stage. This announcement followed the unveiling of a coalition agreement between conservatives and the Social Democrats.

Merz emphasized Germany's commitment to fulfilling its defense obligations, asserting that the nation is prepared to enhance its competitiveness. Merz also underscored the necessity of a consolidated European response to the tariff policies imposed by the United States and China.

As Europe's largest economy, Germany's strategic moves in the coalition reflect a wider ambition to assert economic resilience and diplomatic unity across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)