A Belarusian defense official has publicly criticized recent U.S. decisions regarding military support to Ukraine. These decisions include the provision of anti-personnel mines and allowing the use of U.S. ballistic missiles to target Russia, according to comments reported by Russian state news agency RIA.

On Tuesday, Ukraine utilized U.S-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike Russian areas, marking the first use of such weaponry with the newly granted permission from President Joe Biden's outgoing administration. This action coincided with the war's 1,000th day.

In a parallel move, Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed a new policy intending to lower Moscow's nuclear weapons usage threshold in response to either a nuclear or conventional attack on Russia or its ally, Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)