Left Menu

Belarus Slams U.S. Decision on Ukraine Missiles in Escalating Tensions

A Belarusian defense official criticized the U.S. for supplying anti-personnel mines to Ukraine and allowing Ukraine to fire U.S. ballistic missiles into Russia. This U.S. decision comes as Ukraine used ATACMS missiles against Russia, a move facilitated by the outgoing Biden administration. Meanwhile, Russia's policy on nuclear response has been revised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:10 IST
Belarus Slams U.S. Decision on Ukraine Missiles in Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Belarusian defense official has publicly criticized recent U.S. decisions regarding military support to Ukraine. These decisions include the provision of anti-personnel mines and allowing the use of U.S. ballistic missiles to target Russia, according to comments reported by Russian state news agency RIA.

On Tuesday, Ukraine utilized U.S-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike Russian areas, marking the first use of such weaponry with the newly granted permission from President Joe Biden's outgoing administration. This action coincided with the war's 1,000th day.

In a parallel move, Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed a new policy intending to lower Moscow's nuclear weapons usage threshold in response to either a nuclear or conventional attack on Russia or its ally, Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024