Ukraine's Covert Strike on Russian Command Post
Ukraine's military intelligence claims a successful strike on a Russian command post in Gubkin, Belgorod region, Russia, following the use of U.S. ATACMS missiles. Details about the attack, including the executor and the weapon used, remain unspecified.
In a bold move, Ukraine's military intelligence agency announced the successful targeting of a Russian command post in Gubkin, located in Russia's Belgorod region, approximately 168 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
This action follows recent strikes on Russian soil involving U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, although specifics on the execution remain unclear.
The statement did not disclose details about the operatives who carried out the attack, the precise timing, or the specific weaponry utilized in this significant military maneuver.
