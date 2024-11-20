Left Menu

Ukraine's Covert Strike on Russian Command Post

Ukraine's military intelligence claims a successful strike on a Russian command post in Gubkin, Belgorod region, Russia, following the use of U.S. ATACMS missiles. Details about the attack, including the executor and the weapon used, remain unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:22 IST
Ukraine's Covert Strike on Russian Command Post
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold move, Ukraine's military intelligence agency announced the successful targeting of a Russian command post in Gubkin, located in Russia's Belgorod region, approximately 168 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

This action follows recent strikes on Russian soil involving U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, although specifics on the execution remain unclear.

The statement did not disclose details about the operatives who carried out the attack, the precise timing, or the specific weaponry utilized in this significant military maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024