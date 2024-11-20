Explosive Discoveries: Athens Raids Trigger Renewed Terror Concerns

In a significant breakthrough, Greek anti-terrorism police have unearthed a cache of guns and explosives in a central Athens flat. The discovery, announced Wednesday, comes weeks after an apartment explosion claimed one life and injured another.

Authorities were tipped off by the flat's owner, who claimed ignorance of the lethal materials stored in his property. The items have been moved to a crime lab for detailed examination.

The police probe is focused on possible links to an earlier accident involving a bomb being constructed in an Athens apartment on October 31. The blast has raised fears of a resurgence in anti-establishment guerilla activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)