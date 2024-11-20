Left Menu

Explosive Discoveries: Athens Raids Trigger Renewed Terror Concerns

Greek anti-terrorism police discovered guns and explosives in an Athens flat, weeks after a deadly blast. They're investigating connections to recent bombing attempts and guerrilla activities. Four individuals face terrorism-related charges. The episode highlights Greece's longstanding issues with political violence, despite a recent decline in attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:40 IST
  • Greece

In a significant breakthrough, Greek anti-terrorism police have unearthed a cache of guns and explosives in a central Athens flat. The discovery, announced Wednesday, comes weeks after an apartment explosion claimed one life and injured another.

Authorities were tipped off by the flat's owner, who claimed ignorance of the lethal materials stored in his property. The items have been moved to a crime lab for detailed examination.

The police probe is focused on possible links to an earlier accident involving a bomb being constructed in an Athens apartment on October 31. The blast has raised fears of a resurgence in anti-establishment guerilla activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

