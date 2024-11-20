Ukrainian Forces Intercept Russian Drone and Missile Assault

The Ukrainian military announced Wednesday that it successfully intercepted 56 out of 122 drones and two out of six missiles launched by Russia during overnight attacks. The effort highlights the ongoing tensions and military exchanges between the two nations.

Ukraine's air force noted the challenges faced in tracking the Russian drones, losing sight of 58 on their radars. Such technological hurdles emphasize the difficulties in modern warfare and air defense systems.

Of the missing drones, five made their way back to Russia, while one diverged towards Belarus, further complicating the regional security dynamics. This incident underscores the ongoing conflict and the need for robust defense strategies.

