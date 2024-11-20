Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Intercept Russian Drone and Missile Assault

The Ukrainian military successfully intercepted 56 out of 122 drones and two out of six missiles launched by Russia overnight. Ukraine's air force reported losing track of 58 drones, with five returning to Russia and one heading to Belarus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:49 IST
Ukrainian Forces Intercept Russian Drone and Missile Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military announced Wednesday that it successfully intercepted 56 out of 122 drones and two out of six missiles launched by Russia during overnight attacks. The effort highlights the ongoing tensions and military exchanges between the two nations.

Ukraine's air force noted the challenges faced in tracking the Russian drones, losing sight of 58 on their radars. Such technological hurdles emphasize the difficulties in modern warfare and air defense systems.

Of the missing drones, five made their way back to Russia, while one diverged towards Belarus, further complicating the regional security dynamics. This incident underscores the ongoing conflict and the need for robust defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024