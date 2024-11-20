Manipur Extends Mobile Internet Ban Amid Rising Violence

The government of Manipur has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts for an additional three days amid escalating violence in the region. Initially imposed on November 16, the suspension was aimed at preventing anti-social elements from spreading content that could deteriorate law and order.

The temporary ban, originally for two days, was previously extended by another two days. Areas affected include Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi.

While broadband services have been restored to alleviate the difficulties faced by the public and essential services, mobile internet remains restricted to curb the circulation of inflammatory content.

