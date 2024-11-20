Manipur Extends Mobile Internet Ban Amid Rising Violence
The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts for three more days amid rising violence. Initially suspended on November 16 to prevent the spread of provocative content, the suspension continues in select areas. Broadband restrictions were lifted, easing hardships for essential services.
- Country:
- India
The government of Manipur has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts for an additional three days amid escalating violence in the region. Initially imposed on November 16, the suspension was aimed at preventing anti-social elements from spreading content that could deteriorate law and order.
The temporary ban, originally for two days, was previously extended by another two days. Areas affected include Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi.
While broadband services have been restored to alleviate the difficulties faced by the public and essential services, mobile internet remains restricted to curb the circulation of inflammatory content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension Escalates in Manipur's Imphal West Amid Armed Confrontation
Escalating Tensions: Armed Attacks Shake Manipur’s Imphal East
Total Shutdown in Imphal Valley Amid Rising Ethnic Tensions
Calls for Justice: Imphal Valley on Edge Over Abductions and Violence
Student-led Protests Erupt in Imphal Valley over Alleged Abductions