Left Menu

Manipur Extends Mobile Internet Ban Amid Rising Violence

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts for three more days amid rising violence. Initially suspended on November 16 to prevent the spread of provocative content, the suspension continues in select areas. Broadband restrictions were lifted, easing hardships for essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:16 IST
Manipur Extends Mobile Internet Ban Amid Rising Violence
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Manipur has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts for an additional three days amid escalating violence in the region. Initially imposed on November 16, the suspension was aimed at preventing anti-social elements from spreading content that could deteriorate law and order.

The temporary ban, originally for two days, was previously extended by another two days. Areas affected include Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi.

While broadband services have been restored to alleviate the difficulties faced by the public and essential services, mobile internet remains restricted to curb the circulation of inflammatory content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024