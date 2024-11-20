The Russian Federation Council has ratified a bill prohibiting the adoption of Russian children by citizens from nations that permit gender transitioning. This proposal is part of a broader legislative package that also bans the dissemination of content promoting child-free lifestyles, aiming to preserve traditional values.

Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, an architect of the measure, emphasized the importance of safeguarding adopted children from what he perceives as the risks of gender reassignment in certain Western nations. The legislation could affect at least 15 countries, including Australia, Argentina, and Canada.

With President Vladimir Putin's endorsement anticipated, the legislation represents a continuation of existing constraints on sexual minorities. It comes amid Putin's drive for demographic growth, further underlining a governmental push to uphold conventional values against perceived Western liberal influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)