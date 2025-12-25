Left Menu

Putin Extends Christmas Greetings to Trump Amidst Diplomatic Silence

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a Merry Christmas message to U.S. President Donald Trump, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Despite exchanging greetings, there are no plans for a phone call between the two leaders, indicating a pause in direct communication.

Updated: 25-12-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended a Merry Christmas greeting to his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump. This gesture was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday.

While the customary holiday greetings were exchanged, Peskov noted that no phone call between the two leaders is planned for the day. This development suggests a current pause in direct communication between the heads of state.

The lack of scheduled dialogue raises questions about the current state of U.S.-Russia relations, as both nations navigate complex geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

