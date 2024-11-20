Revamping Competition Laws: Ensuring Fair Play in Indian Markets

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has rolled out new regulations aimed at bolstering legal certainty and striking a regulatory balance in the competitive marketplace. This comes as a result of the recent amendments to the Competition Act.

The updates, which cover exemption criteria for combinations and the minimum values for a target enterprise, are designed to streamline procedures surrounding mergers and acquisitions. The new rules also replace older regulations from 2011, facilitating more efficient competition law enforcement.

CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur emphasized the commission's ongoing efforts to promote fair competition and educate stakeholders on the benefits of a competitive market. The initiative underscores CCI's commitment to fostering compliance and enhancing market clarity.

