Amid escalating tensions, Russia has issued a stark warning to the West, cautioning that the United States and its European allies could face disastrous consequences if they push for a direct military confrontation over Ukraine. Moscow's statement comes in response to Washington's decision to allow Ukraine the use of U.S. missiles to strike into Russian territory.

The heightened tension has led to a flight to safety in financial markets, with fears of a global confrontation reminiscent of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, emphasized that any NATO state's involvement in enabling Ukraine to target Russian territories would not be ignored.

With the U.S. shutting its embassy in Kyiv over potential threats and the Kremlin dismissing allegations of sabotage in the Baltic Sea, the geopolitical rift grows deeper. Russia maintains that Western actions must be tempered to avoid catastrophic conflict, while the U.S. holds Russia accountable for the ongoing war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)