Kejriwal Challenges Chargesheet: Delhi HC To Hear Plea
Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi High Court to contest a trial court's decision acknowledging a chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case tied to an alleged excise policy scam. The high court has sought ED's response and will hear the plea soon.
Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to challenge a trial court's order which acknowledged a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy scam.
Kejriwal argues that the trial court's decision was flawed due to the lack of necessary sanction to prosecute him, a former public servant. His plea is expected to be heard by the High Court on Thursday, as the court seeks a response from the ED.
The ED and CBI have accused Kejriwal of irregularities while amending the excise policy, claiming unlawful benefits were provided to licensees. The Delhi government introduced the policy in November 2021, later retracting it in September 2022 amid corruption allegations.
