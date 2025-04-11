Delhi's New Excise Policy: A Transparent Revenue Boost Strategy

The BJP government in Delhi is set to unveil a new excise policy designed to enhance revenue while ensuring transparency. In a recent interview, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized that this policy will integrate successful practices from other states to avoid societal issues.

After coming to power by challenging the AAP's alleged corrupt excise policy, the BJP government has committed to reforming the liquor trade landscape with an approach that prioritizes both revenue generation and societal well-being. This decision follows the scrapping of the AAP's 2021-22 policy due to accusations of irregularities.

The new excise policy formulation was a topic of discussion in a meeting held by the Chief Minister with senior Excise Department officials. Gupta reassured commitment to a transparent and effective policy in a social media post. The government is keen to learn from successful policies in other states as it shifts focus from the past controversies surrounding the liquor trade.

