Envoy's Crucial Visit Amid Ceasefire Talks

Amos Hochstein, U.S. envoy, is set to visit Israel after traveling from Lebanon on Wednesday night, according to reports by Axios journalist Barrak Ravid citing Israeli officials.

Hochstein's itinerary includes a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The focal point of their discussion will be the Lebanon ceasefire deal, a crucial topic of regional stability.

This visit marks significant diplomatic engagement by the U.S. in fostering peace and stability in the volatile Middle East region.

(With inputs from agencies.)