Delhi High Court Questions DCF's Plea on Tree Transplantation in Deemed Forest

The Delhi High Court has reprimanded a forest department official for submitting a request to transplant trees from a "deemed forest," seeking to facilitate the construction of a new flyover.

Justice Jasmeet Singh demanded an affidavit from the concerned Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) regarding whether the area's classification as a "deemed forest" was taken into account before filing the request.

This intervention follows the court's previous stance against indiscriminate tree-cutting and mandates careful consideration before removing trees in designated forest areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)