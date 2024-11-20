Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Vivo Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Lava International's MD, Hari Om Rai, in a money laundering case linked to Vivo. The decision considered Rai's custody duration, pre-trial status, and existing bail for co-accused, despite serious economic offense allegations. Legal conditions and constitutional rights informed the court's determination.

Updated: 20-11-2024 17:42 IST

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Hari Om Rai, Managing Director of Lava International, amidst the ongoing money laundering case connected to the smartphone-maker Vivo. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri provided Rai relief, considering his long custody period since the Enforcement Directorate's arrest last October and that other accused have also been granted bail.

The court noted the trial's early stage, vast documentation, and multiple witnesses, which imply a lengthy process. Bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs one lakh with similar surety, ensuring constitutional rights under Article 21 outweigh additional bail conditions posed by Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case against Rai is part of a broader investigation into Vivo-India's financial dealings, where the Enforcement Directorate alleges that illegal funds were channeled to China, severely impacting India's economic sovereignty. Vivo refutes these allegations, asserting its commitment to legal and ethical standards.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

