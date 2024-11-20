Left Menu

Imran Khan Granted Bail by Islamabad High Court in Toshakhana 2.0 Case

The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana 2.0 case. Khan has been in jail since August 2023, facing allegations of unlawfully retaining state gifts. His release depends on fulfilling the bail condition of submitting two PKR 1 million bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:44 IST
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal development, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the widely publicized Toshakhana 2.0 case on Wednesday.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the decision at the conclusion of the hearing, with the bail subject to Khan furnishing two bonds of PKR 1 million each.

Khan, who has been in jail since early August following his arrest, faces allegations related to the misuse of state gifts. The court instructed Khan to appear before the trial court promptly, cautioning that failure to cooperate could result in bail revocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

