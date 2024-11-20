Imran Khan Granted Bail by Islamabad High Court in Toshakhana 2.0 Case

In a significant legal development, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the widely publicized Toshakhana 2.0 case on Wednesday.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the decision at the conclusion of the hearing, with the bail subject to Khan furnishing two bonds of PKR 1 million each.

Khan, who has been in jail since early August following his arrest, faces allegations related to the misuse of state gifts. The court instructed Khan to appear before the trial court promptly, cautioning that failure to cooperate could result in bail revocation.

