German Citizen Accused of Explosives-Smuggling in Russia

Russia has arrested a German national, identified as Nikolai Gaiduk, on charges of smuggling explosives and engaging in terrorism, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday.

Gaiduk is accused of orchestrating a pipe explosion at a gas distribution station in Kaliningrad during March, using a homemade bomb. He was apprehended while attempting to enter Kaliningrad from Poland.

The German Foreign Ministry has confirmed that its St. Petersburg consulate is liaising with Russian authorities, extending consular aid to Gaiduk amid rising concerns about the safety of foreign nationals in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)