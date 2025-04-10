Left Menu

Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: A Milestone in India's Anti-terrorism Stance

Tahawwur Rana's extradition highlights India's robust anti-terrorism policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the BJP. The Congress claims the foundation for Rana's extradition was laid by the previous UPA government. Rana is linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and is being returned to India for trial.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:42 IST
The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, underscores India's firm stand against terrorism under Prime Minister Modi, asserted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. He described it as a significant achievement of the current administration, praising security forces for their sacrifices.

The Congress countered, arguing that the groundwork for the extradition was laid by the UPA administration through strategic diplomacy. They criticized the BJP for rushing to claim credit for the legal breakthrough.

As Rana's extradition nears completion, the debate intensifies over which political party's policies truly enabled this development. The BJP emphasizes the change in government strategy towards zero tolerance on terrorism, dismissing the previous UPA era approaches as soft and inadequate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

