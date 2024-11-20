Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Double Standards in Bail Cases

The Supreme Court criticized a West Bengal state government practice of applying different standards in bail cases while granting bail to a man imprisoned for over a year. The court emphasized the inconsistency as four co-accused were given anticipatory bail but the state opposed the petitioner's bail request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:20 IST
Supreme Court Questions Double Standards in Bail Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical ruling, the Supreme Court has granted bail to a man in a West Bengal case, while warning against the state's inconsistent approach in granting bail. The court questioned the state government's inconsistent yardsticks in applying bail rules to different accused persons.

The apex court noted that while the state chose not to challenge anticipatory bail granted to four co-accused, it opposed bail for a petitioner jailed for over a year. This discrepancy, the court implied, could suggest unfair treatment or bias in the state's legal processes.

Highlighting the serious nature of the involved NDPS Act offenses, the court had earlier asked the state to reconsider its approach. However, observing potential collusion, the Supreme Court ultimately allowed the man's bail, urging fair application of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024