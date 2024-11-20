Left Menu

Tech-Driven Transparency in Maharashtra Elections

In Maharashtra, assembly elections included the unprecedented use of extensive webcasting across Thane district. With over 10,000 cameras, live broadcasts ensured transparency and real-time issue resolution. Notably, overseas voters returned to participate, highlighting civic engagement, amidst key political figures like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde contesting.

The recent assembly elections in Maharashtra saw an unprecedented technological leap in electoral transparency, as officials webcasted proceedings from all 6,995 booths across 18 districts in Thane.

District Collector Ashok Shingare noted that while only selective polling sites had livestreaming capabilities in the past, this election marked a significant upgrade with the installation of 10,486 web cameras. Of these, a remarkable 10,008 were operational, ensuring uninterrupted broadcasts.

The advanced setup enabled immediate problem-solving, ensuring a smooth electoral process. The event also underscored civic commitment, with overseas voters returning to cast their ballots and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emerging as a prominent contender in the region.

