Heroin Bust In Delhi: Two Arrested Including Woman

Delhi Police have arrested a woman and a man involved in drug trafficking, seizing 260 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The operation stemmed from a tip-off leading to the arrest of Neelofar and subsequently Mohammad Sakir under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:54 IST
Heroin Bust In Delhi: Two Arrested Including Woman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, the Delhi Police apprehended a woman and a man on charges of heroin trafficking, officials announced on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted on November 13, led to the recovery of 260 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The arrest followed a tip-off regarding Neelofar, a 30-year-old resident of Bawana.

During interrogation, Neelofar revealed that she procured the drugs from Mohammad Sakir, leading to his arrest on November 14. Both suspects face charges under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

