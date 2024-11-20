Heroin Bust In Delhi: Two Arrested Including Woman

In a significant drug bust, the Delhi Police apprehended a woman and a man on charges of heroin trafficking, officials announced on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted on November 13, led to the recovery of 260 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The arrest followed a tip-off regarding Neelofar, a 30-year-old resident of Bawana.

During interrogation, Neelofar revealed that she procured the drugs from Mohammad Sakir, leading to his arrest on November 14. Both suspects face charges under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

