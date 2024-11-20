Left Menu

US Authorizes Use of Safer Land Mines in Ukraine Conflict

The Biden administration permits Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied antipersonnel land mines to hinder Russian forces. This marks a shift in U.S. policy due to changing Russian tactics. The land mines are deemed safer because they self-activate over time, reducing long-term risks to civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:56 IST
  Ukraine
  • Ukraine

The Biden administration has given the green light to Ukraine for the use of American-supplied antipersonnel land mines, in an effort to impede Russian military advances. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the policy shift on Wednesday, highlighting Russia's evolving battlefield strategies as the catalyst.

In a press briefing in Laos, Austin highlighted that Russian ground troops, rather than armored units, are spearheading movements, prompting the need for defensive measures. Meanwhile, the U.S. temporarily closed its embassy in Kyiv, citing a potential Russian aerial offensive as the reason for the precaution.

Though land mines have been criticized for harming civilians, Austin emphasized that the U.S. supplies nonpersistent mines, which deactivate over time, enhancing safety. Other Western embassies, like those of Spain and Italy, followed suit in Kyiv, while the UK and France remained operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

