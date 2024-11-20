Royal Scandal: Crown Princess's Son in Legal Battle

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, appeared in court Wednesday as he challenges an attempt by police to keep him in preventive detention. Hoiby faces accusations of sexual assault, which he denies, involving a person allegedly unable to resist his advances.

The allegations surfaced on Monday when police detained the 27-year-old, citing further accusations of violence against women and drug use. His lawyer, Oeyvind Bratlien, maintains Hoiby's innocence. Proceedings continue behind closed doors.

The case attracts significant attention as it raises issues of domestic violence in Norway, a nation known for its gender equality. Amid such tensions, Crown Prince Haakon expressed his family's struggles with the serious charges, while Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere assured continued support for the monarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)