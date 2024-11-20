India-CARICOM Summit: Strengthening Ties with Caribbean Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Guyana was a historic occasion, marking the first trip by an Indian head of state to the nation in more than five decades. During his visit, Modi highlighted India's eagerness to enhance cooperation with Caribbean nations across various sectors, emphasizing the initiatives within the India-CARICOM Summit.

At the heart of this summit, leaders from both regions focused on establishing stronger collaborations in sectors like economic growth, health, agriculture, and scientific advancements. Modi's visit, warmly welcomed by Guyana President Irfaan Ali and other distinguished dignitaries, signifies the growing bond between India and Caribbean countries.

Modi's engagements in Guyana also included connecting with the Indian diaspora and participating in cultural events celebrating unity in diversity. His visit is expected to result in high-level discussions and formal agreements, leading to an enduring partnership and mutual progress for India and the Caribbean nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)