Left Menu

Deadly Strike on Historic Palmyra: 36 Killed in Syrian Attack

A deadly strike on Syria's historic town of Palmyra resulted in 36 casualties and over 50 injuries. The Syrian government holds Israel responsible for the attack that also caused significant material damage. The strike's high death toll is notable amid ongoing tensions involving Iran-linked groups in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:46 IST
Deadly Strike on Historic Palmyra: 36 Killed in Syrian Attack
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria's state-run media reported that a strike on the historic town of Palmyra on Wednesday resulted in 36 deaths and more than 50 injuries. Damascus has attributed the attack to Israel.

The Israeli military chose not to comment on these allegations. According to the news agency SANA, the strikes caused significant material damage to the targeted buildings and surrounding area. Palmyra is renowned for its ancient Roman temple complex.

Israel frequently targets military sites and facilities linked to Iranian groups in Syria, although it rarely confirms such strikes. The casualty count from this latest attack is unusually high, raising concerns about the extent of the damage, including whether the historic ruins were affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024