Deadly Strike on Historic Palmyra: 36 Killed in Syrian Attack
A deadly strike on Syria's historic town of Palmyra resulted in 36 casualties and over 50 injuries. The Syrian government holds Israel responsible for the attack that also caused significant material damage. The strike's high death toll is notable amid ongoing tensions involving Iran-linked groups in the region.
Syria's state-run media reported that a strike on the historic town of Palmyra on Wednesday resulted in 36 deaths and more than 50 injuries. Damascus has attributed the attack to Israel.
The Israeli military chose not to comment on these allegations. According to the news agency SANA, the strikes caused significant material damage to the targeted buildings and surrounding area. Palmyra is renowned for its ancient Roman temple complex.
Israel frequently targets military sites and facilities linked to Iranian groups in Syria, although it rarely confirms such strikes. The casualty count from this latest attack is unusually high, raising concerns about the extent of the damage, including whether the historic ruins were affected.
