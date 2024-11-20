Left Menu

U.S. Diplomacy Seeks Ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein travels to Israel for ceasefire talks, aiming to end the conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah. Despite previous progress in Lebanon, challenges remain as Hezbollah demands remain unmet. Missile exchanges and continued fighting highlight the conflict's toll, with hopes for resolution before the next U.S. administration.

U.S. Diplomacy Seeks Ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Amos Hochstein

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein will visit Israel on Wednesday, continuing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah. Recent talks in Beirut have shown signs of progress, as Lebanon and Hezbollah have expressed conditional agreement on a U.S. ceasefire proposal.

The ongoing diplomacy aims to halt a conflict that has devastated Lebanon and resulted in civilian and military casualties on both sides. Hezbollah, although prepared for prolonged confrontation, has indicated that the Israeli stance, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be decisive in reaching a ceasefire.

As the Biden administration seeks an end to the Gaza war and its regional implications, the urgency to conclude talks before the incoming Trump administration remains high. Future agreements, however, face hurdles regarding Hezbollah's military presence and Israel's operational freedom in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

