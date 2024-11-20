Left Menu

ICC Sentences Al-Qaida Affiliate for War Crimes in Timbuktu

The International Criminal Court sentenced Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to 10 years for war crimes in Mali. Convicted of torture and religious persecution, he was a key figure during the extremist occupation of Timbuktu. The trial's outcome has drawn mixed reactions over acquittals on charges of sexual abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court has sentenced Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to 10 years in prison for atrocities committed while leading the Islamic police in Timbuktu, Mali.

Convicted for war crimes including torture and religious persecution, Al Hassan was a pivotal figure in a violent regime following Timbuktu's fall to Islamic extremists in 2012.

Despite accusations of sexual abuse, Al Hassan was acquitted on such charges, sparking criticism from human rights advocates. Both prosecution and defense have filed appeals against the judgement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

