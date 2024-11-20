ICC Sentences Al-Qaida Affiliate for War Crimes in Timbuktu
The International Criminal Court sentenced Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to 10 years for war crimes in Mali. Convicted of torture and religious persecution, he was a key figure during the extremist occupation of Timbuktu. The trial's outcome has drawn mixed reactions over acquittals on charges of sexual abuse.
The International Criminal Court has sentenced Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to 10 years in prison for atrocities committed while leading the Islamic police in Timbuktu, Mali.
Convicted for war crimes including torture and religious persecution, Al Hassan was a pivotal figure in a violent regime following Timbuktu's fall to Islamic extremists in 2012.
Despite accusations of sexual abuse, Al Hassan was acquitted on such charges, sparking criticism from human rights advocates. Both prosecution and defense have filed appeals against the judgement.
