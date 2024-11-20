Leadership Shuffle in Kolkata Police

In a recent reshuffle, IPS officer Pranav Kumar has been appointed as the additional commissioner of Kolkata Police, according to a notification released on Wednesday.

Kumar steps into the shoes of Murli Dhar, who has been promoted to Inspector General of Police (IGP) and posted as the director of the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA) situated in Barrackpore. Before his current appointment, Kumar was in charge of SVSPA.

Furthermore, Swati Bhangalia, formerly the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Howrah (Rural), has been appointed as SP (Cyber). Subimal Paul will take over Bhangalia's previous role as SP of Howrah (Rural), as per the notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)