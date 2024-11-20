Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle in Kolkata Police

IPS officer Pranav Kumar has been named the additional commissioner of Kolkata Police. He replaces Murli Dhar, now the IGP and director at the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy. Swati Bhangalia is the new SP (Cyber), with Subimal Paul taking over her former position in Howrah (Rural).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:14 IST
Leadership Shuffle in Kolkata Police
IPS officer
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent reshuffle, IPS officer Pranav Kumar has been appointed as the additional commissioner of Kolkata Police, according to a notification released on Wednesday.

Kumar steps into the shoes of Murli Dhar, who has been promoted to Inspector General of Police (IGP) and posted as the director of the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA) situated in Barrackpore. Before his current appointment, Kumar was in charge of SVSPA.

Furthermore, Swati Bhangalia, formerly the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Howrah (Rural), has been appointed as SP (Cyber). Subimal Paul will take over Bhangalia's previous role as SP of Howrah (Rural), as per the notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024